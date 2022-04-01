Indian shares began the first day of the new financial year and the April F&O series on a negative note on the back of weak global cues. The 30-share benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped over 22 points to start at 58,546, while the broader NSE Nifty50 was just 7 points down at 17,457.

Among shares, Hero MotoCorp, SBI Life Insurance, Infosys, Eicher Motors and HDFC were top Nifty losers, while Nifty gainers included NTPC, Power Grid Corp, Bajaj Finance and ONGC.

Asian shares fell on Friday following the biggest quarterly drop in global equities in two years, as investors worried about the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war and rising risks of the recession.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei was down 0.75 percent in morning trade, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.70 percent lower.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 1.1 percent, while Seoul's Kospi lost about 0.6 percent. Chinese blue-chips turned around from a lower open to a rise of 0.7 percent.

MSCI's global share index, and the US and European shares all notched their biggest quarterly drops since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in the quarter that ended on March 31.