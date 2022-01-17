Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start lower; HCL Tech in tailspin post-Q3 results

Indian shares opened in the red on Monday, amid mixed global cues and continuing concerns over the fast-rising omicron variant of coronavirus. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex opened 7 points lower at 61,215.80, while the broader NSE Nifty50 dipped 20 points to start trade at 18,235.70.

Among stocks, HCL Tech was the top loser after a mixed set of earnings, down almost 7 percent after opening nearly 5 percent lower. HDC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Cipla and NTPC were other major laggards, down up to a percent. Maruti Suzuki was leading the gainers.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,598.20 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 371.41 crore in the Indian market on January 14, as per provisional data available on the NSE.