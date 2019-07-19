Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start higher on strong global cues; RIL up ahead of Q1 results
Updated : July 19, 2019 09:59 AM IST
The BSE Sensex rose 118.54 points, or 0.30 percent, to trade at 39,016.
The Nifty50 also started higher by 36.60 points, or 0.32 percent, to trade at 11,633.50.
The Nifty MidCap index outperformed, rising half a percent.
