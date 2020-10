Indian shares opened higher on Friday buoyed by buying across the board amid improved trade sentiment. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.52 percent, or 208.20 points, higher at 39,936.61, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,727.40, up 47.05 points, or 0.40 percent.

Broader markets rose in tandem, suppring the rally with the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 1.04 percent and 0.83 percent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty IT and Nifty Private Bank saw the most gains, trading over 1 percent higher each followed by Nifty Realty, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Metals and Nifty Auto.

Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, HDFC Bank and Tech Mahindra were the Nifty50 top gainers, while UPL, Asian Paints, Coal India, Dr Reddy's Lab and ITC were the top index losers.

IDBI Bank shares jumped over 10 percent after reports that in-principle approval of cabinet on stake sale will be sought soon.

Mindtree stock price declined 5 percent after the company missed revenue estimates in Q2FY21. The company’s net profit rose 19 percent to Rs 253.7 crore from Rs 213 crore while revenue increased 0.9 to Rs 1,926 crore from Rs 1,908.8 crore, QoQ.

Asian stocks edged higher on Friday, buoyed by gains in China, but the mood was cautious due to a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Europe and the United States.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.27 percent. US stock futures also gained 0.32 percent.