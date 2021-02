Indian shares opened higher on Thursday led by gains in state-run lenders and IT stocks amid mixed global cues. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.39 percent, or 200.13 points, higher at 51,903.96, while the Nifty50 index started at 15,238.70, up 29.80 points, or 0.20 percent.

Broader market indices, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 also traded higher. Among sectoral indices, PSU Bank, IT, FMCG and Metal indices saw gains, while Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Auto were under pressure.

IndiaMART Intermesh stock price rallied over 3 percent after the company launched QIP to raise around Rs 1,100 crore at an issue price of Rs 8,615 per equity share.

On the Nifty50 index, GAIL India, ONGC, SBI, IndusInd Bank and Hindalco Industries were the top gainers, ICICI Bank, UPL, Divi's Laboratories, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.

Meanwhile, in Asia, Chinese shares rose on Thursday during the first trading session after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday amid renewed optimism for an acceleration in global growth, but other Asian markets were hit by profit-taking, Reuters reported.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.15 percent but was still close to an all-time high. Shares in China rose 0.77 percent. Australian stocks erased gains to trade 0.05 percent lower, while Japan's Nikkei was unchanged.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.04 percent.