Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start higher led by financials; IT drags on Trump's H-1B visa ban

Updated : June 23, 2020 09:40 AM IST

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were up 1.30 percent and 0.94 percent respectively.
IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, UPL, Bharti Infratel and Bajaj Finserve led the gains among Nifty50 constituents.
