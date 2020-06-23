Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start higher led by financials; IT drags on Trump's H-1B visa ban

Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday buoyed by gains in banks, financials, auto and metals stocks amid mixed global cues. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 104.41 points, or 0.30 percent, higher at 35,015.73, while the Nifty50 index opened at 10,347.95, up 36.75 points or 0.36 percent.

The broader market indices, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 were up 1.30 percent and 0.94 percent respectively. Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index surged the most, rising 2.49 percent. Auto sector gauge, Nifty Auto reported rose 0.65 percent in the early session.

IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, UPL, Bharti Infratel and Bajaj Finserv led the gains among Nifty50 constituents, while Wipro, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies were the top index losers.

IT stocks declined in the early trade after the US President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order restricting immigrant workers in the country. Issuing a presidential proclamation, Trump temporarily blocked those entering the country on H-1B visas, L visas, H-2B seasonal worker visas and J visas. The proclamation comes into effect on June 24 and will expire on December 31.

Satin Creditcare Network rallied 5 percent after the company approved raising Rs 120 crore via a rights issue.

Globally, Asian shares see-sawed in a wild ride on Tuesday following confusing statements from the White House over the US-China trade deal, with President Donald Trump later clarifying the pact was "fully intact."