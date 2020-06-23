Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start higher led by financials; IT drags on Trump's H-1B visa ban Updated : June 23, 2020 09:40 AM IST Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were up 1.30 percent and 0.94 percent respectively. IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, UPL, Bharti Infratel and Bajaj Finserve led the gains among Nifty50 constituents. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply