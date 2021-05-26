Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start higher led by autos; Godawari Power jumps 6% Updated : May 26, 2021 09:30:11 IST Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday led by buying in auto and FMCG stocks amid mixed global cues. Godawari Power and Ispat rallied over 6 percent after the company posted a multifold jump in Q4FY21 consolidated net profit Published : May 26, 2021 09:30 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply