Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start higher led by autos; Godawari Power jumps 6%

Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday led by buying in auto and FMCG stocks amid mixed global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.52 percent, or 262.05 points, higher at 50,899.58, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,257.05, up 48.60 points, or 0.32 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices traded higher.

Among sectoral indices, gains were seen in auto, IT, pharma, realty and FMCG indices, while Nifty Metals and Nifty Private Bank declined in the early morning session.

Titan Company, Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim Industries, Cipla and Axis Bank were the Nifty50 top gainers, while JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, PowerGrid Corporation and ICICI Bank were the top index losers.

Shares of Godawari Power and Ispat rallied over 6 percent after the company posted a multifold jump in Q4FY21 consolidated net profit at Rs 304.01 crore from Rs 34.22 crore, YoY. Total income rose to Rs 1,263.67 crore from Rs 787.74 crore, YoY.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rose on Wednesday while the U.S. dollar stood near its lowest levels this year after US Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed a dovish monetary policy stance, providing yet more assurance to investors worried about the inflation outlook.

In early regional trade, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.28 percent near more than two-week highs, while Tokyo's Nikkei added 0.27 percent.