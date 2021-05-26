  • SENSEX
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start higher led by autos; Godawari Power jumps 6%

Updated : May 26, 2021 09:30:11 IST

Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday led by buying in auto and FMCG stocks amid mixed global cues.
Godawari Power and Ispat rallied over 6 percent after the company posted a multifold jump in Q4FY21 consolidated net profit
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start higher led by autos; Godawari Power jumps 6%
Published : May 26, 2021 09:30 AM IST

