Indian shares opened in the green on Wednesday amid mixed trading in Asian markets as concerns mounted over rising cases of coronavirus. The gains in banks and pharma names were offset by selling in IT and consumer stocks.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex opened 61.72 points, or 0.17 percent higher, at 36,736, while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 index opened 19 points, or 0.18 percent, higher at 10,818.

All sectoral indices opened on a flat note, with Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Media opening with gains of 0.3 percent. Nifty Pharma opened 0.4 percent higher.

IndusInd Bank, UPL, Zee Entertainment, M&M and Cipla were the top gainers of the Nifty50 index while Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Britannia, TCS and Coal India were the top losers.

Yes Bank's shares opened over 2 percent lower on Wednesday after the private lender's Capital Raising Committee approved fundraising via Further Public Offering (FPO). The bank is expected to raise around Rs 10,000 - 15,000 crore, depending on investor appetite, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Cipla's shares gained nearly a percent higher after it said that it is expecting to launch its version of the drug Remdesivir in 1-2 days. The first batch of Cipla's Remdesivir has left the manufacturing site of Sovereign Pharma, the Daman-based company that was contracted to make finished dosages of Remdesivir.