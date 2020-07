Indian shares began on a flat note on Monday despite positive sentiment across global markets. Banks remained the main highlight of the opening session.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 53 points higher to 38,182 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,208, up 14 points.

Reliance Industries, HCL Technologies, TCS, Tata Steel and BPCL were the Nifty50 top gainers while HDFC Bank, Zee Entertainment, ICICI Bank JSW Steel and Power Grid were the index top losers.

Nifty Media remained the best-performing index, up 1.36 percent followed by Nifty IT and Nifty Metal. Nifty Bank remained the worst-performing index, down nearly 1 percent due to HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank's shares slipped 2.61 percent to Rs 372 per share on the NSE after the company missed estimates. It reported a net profit rise of 36.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,599.1 crore. CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a profit of Rs 2,668.5 crore for the quarter under review.

HDFC Bank's share price also declined 2.77 percent to 1,088 apiece on the NSE after Managing Director Aditya Puri sold over 74 lakh shares, or 0.13 percent stake, between July 21-31, according to the exchange filings.