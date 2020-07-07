Market
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start flat; Bajaj Finance, Infosys lead gainers
Updated : July 07, 2020 09:44 AM IST
At 9:15 am, the Sensex started 173.07 points, or 0.47 percent, higher at 36,660.35, while the Nifty50 index opened at 10,802.85, up 39.20 points, or 0.36 percent.
Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Auto and Nifty IT were trading higher while Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Realty and Nifty Pharma traded in the red.
Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 inched 0.2 percent higher while and Nifty Midcap100 index as flat.