Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start flat; Bajaj Finance, Infosys lead gainers

Indian shares erased marginal opening gains on Tuesday, amid mixed trends in Asian markets where expectations of an economic rebound in China and upbeat US data kept investors optimistic. Gains in index heavyweights Infosys, HDFC, RIL, and L&T were capped by losses in Axis Bank, M&M, ITC, TCS. At 9:15 am, the Sensex started 173.07 points, or 0.47 percent, higher at 36,660.35, while the Nifty50 index opened at 10,802.85, up 39.20 points, or 0.36 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 inched 0.2 percent higher while and Nifty Midcap100 index as flat. Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Auto and Nifty IT were trading higher while Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Realty and Nifty Pharma traded in the red.

Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Infosys and Asian Paints led the gains among Nifty50 constituents while Bharti Infratel, PowerGrid Corporation of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, ONGC and BPCL were the top index losers.

Bajaj Finance shares gained over 2 percent after the company said it may consider additional accelerated provisioning for COVID-19 in Q1FY21 as well to further strengthen its balance sheet. The company’s AUM under mortarium has reduced from 27 percent as of April 30, 2020, to 15.5 percent as of June 30, 2020.

Hotel stocks such as Indian Hotels, Lemon Tree Hotels and others gained after the Maharashtra government allowed hotels in the state to re-open from July 8 with certain restrictions.