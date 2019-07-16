Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start flat amid subdued cues; auto, IT shares fall

Indian benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50, started on a subdued note on Tuesday. Trade sentiment remained bearish a day after disappointing wholesale inflation and trade data amid concerns over wider slowdown.

The BSE Sensex slipped over 46 points, or 0.12 percent, to 38,850.50 in the initial trade. The NSE Nifty50 dropped by 12.5 points, or 0.17 percent, to trade at 11,576.

The Nifty MidCap index fell by almost 29 points, or 0.17 percent, to 16,980.

Bank Nifty traded in the green, marginally up by just 0.07 percent. Among other sectors, BSE Oil & Gas was leading, while BSE Auto and IT fell.

ONGC, Vedanta, Cipla, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while Indiabulls Housing Finance, M&M, TCS, UPL and IndusInd Bank slipped by up to 3.66 percent.

Meanwhile, the rupee opened little changed at 68.54 against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking sluggishness in emerging market currencies overseas.

In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were down 0.5 percent to 6.40 percent from its previous close of 6.43 percent. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The country's Wholesale Price Index-based (WPI) inflation slipped to 2.02 percent in June, as against 2.45 percent in May, the lowest level in 23 months, while exports declined by 9.71 percent to $25.01 billion in June 2019 compared to $27.7 billion in the same month last year.

The fall came in due to a dip in shipments of gems and jewellery, engineering goods and petroleum products.

The dampened trade sentiment is evident from the fact that foreign portfolio investors have been selling domestic shares since the last seven consecutive sessions. On Monday, FPIs remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 216.44 crore.