Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start flat amid subdued cues; auto, IT shares fall

Updated : July 16, 2019 10:01 AM IST

The BSE Sensex slipped over 46 points, or 0.12 percent, to 38,850.50 in the initial trade.
The NSE Nifty50 dropped by 12.5 points, or 0.17 percent, to trade at 11,576.
The Nifty MidCap index fell by almost 29 points, or 0.17 percent, to trade at 16,980.
