Indian markets started flat on Tuesday amid an escalation in tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Trade sentiment remained cautious despite gains in Asian peers. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.21 percent, or 80.84 points, higher at 38,498.07, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,355.05, up 21.20 points, or 0.19 percent.

Border tensions between India and China resurfaced after the latter accused Indian troops of violating a bilateral agreement and firing warning shots in the air during a confrontation with Chinese personnel on the disputed border on Monday.

Among sectors, the banking and financial services indices fell around 0.4 percent in early deals while IT, pharma and realty sectors were in the green.

Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors, PowerGrid Corporation, Bharti Airtel and HDFC led the decline among Nifty50 constituents while Adani Ports & SEZ, Dr Reddy's Labs, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla and Wipro were the top gainers.

Bharat Dynamics stock prices plunged over 12 percent after the government proposed to sell up to 1.83 crore shares (10 percent stake) and an additional 91.6 lakh shares (5 percent stake) at a floor price of Rs 330 per share.

Meanwhile, Asian shares and US stock futures regained some footing on Tuesday following a small bounce in European markets as investors looked to whether high-flying US tech shares could recover from their recent rout.

Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent as revised data confirmed the nation had slumped into its worst postwar contraction, with business spending taking a bigger hit from the coronavirus than initially estimated.