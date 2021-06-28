Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start at record highs led by banks; ONGC, RIL, SBI lead gainers

Benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty opened at record highs on Monday buoyed by sharp gains in banking stocks amid mixed global cues.

At 9:15 am, the 30-share benchmark BSE Sensex opened 0.38 percent, or 201.69 points, higher at 53,126.73, while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty started at 15,915.35, up 55.00 points, or 0.35 percent.

Broader markets also gained with the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up over 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank index jumped the most, followed by Nifty Pharma, Realty and Financial Services. Auto and IT indices, however, traded under pressure.

Among Nifty gainers, ONGC, Cipla, Reliance Industries, SBI and IndusInd Bank surged by up to 1.85 percent, while HDFC Life, TCS, Bajaj Auto, L&T and Maruti Suzuki were the top laggards.

Asian shares got the week off to a cautious start on Monday, with Chinese markets holding steady, as a spike in coronavirus cases across the region over the weekend hurt investor sentiment while oil hovered around 2-1/2 year highs.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last a shade weaker at 702.57. Australian shares slipped 0.2 percent. South Korea’s benchmark KOSPI was barely changed as was Japan’s Nikkei.