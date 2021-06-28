Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start at record highs led by banks; ONGC, RIL, SBI lead gainers

    Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start at record highs led by banks; ONGC, RIL, SBI lead gainers

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    At 9:15 am, the 30-share benchmark BSE Sensex opened 0.38 percent, or 201.69 points, higher at 53,126.73, while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty started at 15,915.35, up 55.00 points, or 0.35 percent.

    Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start at record highs led by banks; ONGC, RIL, SBI lead gainers
    Benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty opened at record highs on Monday buoyed by sharp gains in banking stocks amid mixed global cues.
    At 9:15 am, the 30-share benchmark BSE Sensex opened 0.38 percent, or 201.69 points, higher at 53,126.73, while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty started at 15,915.35, up 55.00 points, or 0.35 percent.
    Broader markets also gained with the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up over 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.
    Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank index jumped the most, followed by Nifty Pharma, Realty and Financial Services. Auto and IT indices, however, traded under pressure.
    Among Nifty gainers, ONGC, Cipla, Reliance Industries, SBI and IndusInd Bank surged by up to 1.85 percent, while HDFC Life, TCS, Bajaj Auto, L&T and Maruti Suzuki were the top laggards.
    Asian shares got the week off to a cautious start on Monday, with Chinese markets holding steady, as a spike in coronavirus cases across the region over the weekend hurt investor sentiment while oil hovered around 2-1/2 year highs.
    MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last a shade weaker at 702.57. Australian shares slipped 0.2 percent. South Korea’s benchmark KOSPI was barely changed as was Japan’s Nikkei.
    Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.
    (Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
    Tags
    Previous Article

    KIMS Hospitals makes stellar market debut; lists at over 22% premium at Rs 1,009

    Next Article

    Gold hits 1-week low on dollar bounce, mixed signals from Fed officials

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    HDFC Life705.10 -20.85
    Titan Company1,721.50 -32.35
    TCS3,344.85 -35.95
    HCL Tech988.50 -7.15
    Britannia3,645.20 -24.85
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Titan Company1,722.00 -33.45
    TCS3,344.05 -36.65
    HCL Tech987.95 -7.55
    SBI426.30 -2.45
    Bajaj Finserv12,425.85 -62.90
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Divis Labs4,336.90 88.15
    Adani Ports725.50 13.30
    ONGC123.10 2.20
    Tata Steel1,181.40 16.15
    Dr Reddys Labs5,378.00 68.70
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,181.10 16.10
    Dr Reddys Labs5,377.70 66.35
    NTPC117.10 1.05
    Sun Pharma677.25 5.05
    Power Grid Corp232.05 1.20

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.21250.01250.02
    Euro-Rupee88.5060-0.0560-0.06
    Pound-Rupee103.14800.21100.20
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67080.00130.19
    View More