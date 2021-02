Indian shares opened at record high levels on Monday led by a rally in banking and metal stocks amid positive global cues. At 9:15 am, the benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex opened 0.71 percent, or 363.45 points, higher at 51,907.75, while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 index began at 15,270.30, up 107.00 points, or 0.71 percent.

The banking gauge, Nifty Bank, and the Midcap Index were also at an all-time level. Barring Nifty IT, all the sectoral indices were in the green led by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal, Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma.

IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Bhati Airtel, HDFC and Shree Cement were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Tech Mahindra, ONGC, JSW Steel, SBI Life Insurance and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top index losers.

Shares of ONGC fell over 1 percent after the company’s Q3FY21 net profit declined 52.1 percent to Rs 1,378 crore from Rs 2,878 crore, while revenue declined to Rs 17,023.8 crore from Rs 17,148 crore, QoQ.

Vodafone Idea stock price added 1 percent after the company reported better than expected earnings for Q3FY21 with the narrowing of consolidated loss to Rs 4,532.1 crore from Rs 6,438.8 crore, YoY. The average revenue per user (ARPU) improved to Rs 121 from Rs 119, QoQ.

Meanwhile, Asian shares advanced to record highs on Monday as successful coronavirus vaccine rollouts globally raise hopes of a rapid economic recovery amid new financial aid from Washington, while oil prices rose on heightened tensions in the Middle East, Reuters reported.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 0.4 percent to 736.4.