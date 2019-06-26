Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty recover after weak start; NTPC up over 2%, DHFL falls 5%
Updated : June 26, 2019 09:55 AM IST
At 9.38 am, the Sensex was up by more than 96 points to trade at 39,532, while the Nifty traded at 11,821.75, up by over 25 points.
NTPC, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, ONGC and M&M were among top gainers, rising by up to 1.77 percent.
BPCL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indian Oil Corp, JSW Steel and HDFC slipped by up to 1.17 percent.
