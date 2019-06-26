#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Sugar stocks gain 3-19% but production shortfall expected
Global Markets: Asian shares going nowhere as G20 looms large
Oil prices fall as market awaits G20, OPEC
Rupee slips 17 paise to 69.32/$ in early trade
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty recover after weak start; NTPC up over 2%, DHFL falls 5%

Updated : June 26, 2019 09:55 AM IST

At 9.38 am, the Sensex was up by more than 96 points to trade at 39,532, while the Nifty traded at 11,821.75, up by over 25 points.
NTPC, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, ONGC and M&M were among top gainers, rising by up to 1.77 percent.
BPCL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indian Oil Corp, JSW Steel and HDFC slipped by up to 1.17 percent.
