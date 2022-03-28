Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty opens on muted note amid weak global cues; oil prices plunge $4

Indian equity benchmark indices started Monday's session on a muted note amid weak global cues.

At 09:16 am, the Sensex was up 5.67 points or 0.01 percent at 57,367.87, and the Nifty was up 6.80 points or 0.04 percent at 17,159.80. About 1,271 shares have advanced, 778 shares declined, and 129 shares are unchanged.

Ultratech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Titan, Maruti, Wipro, HUL and PowerGrid, gained up to 1.1 percent, were among the top Sensex performers.

On the other hand, HDFC twins, Kotak Bank, TCS, Tata Steel, Asian Paints and RIL were the top laggards.

The broader markets however outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up to 0.15 percent higher.

Amid sectoral indices, Nifty Bank, Financials, Realty and Consumer Durable were in the red. While, Nifty Oil & Gas, Pharma, Metals, Media and Auto were all in the positive zone, up between 0.3-2 percent.

Global Markets

Oil prices plunged about $4 on Monday as concerns over slower fuel demand in China grew after authorities in Shanghai said they would shut the country's financial hub for a COVID-19 testing blitz over nine days.

Risk sentiment was helped by hopes of progress in Russian-Ukrainian peace talks to be held in Turkey this week after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was prepared to discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a deal.

Early action on Monday was muted with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.1 percent. The index is down 2.3 percent for the month but well above recent lows.