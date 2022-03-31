Indian equity benchmark indices opened with marginal gains on Thursday, tracking weak global sentiment. The BSE Sensex rose 100 points to 58,789, while the NSE Nifty climbed to 17,532, higher by 34 points.

Asian Paints, Axis Bank, M&M, Ultractech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's, HCL Tech and Bajaj Finance were the top Sensex gainers while Infosys, Reliance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, and NTPC, meanwhile, were the top laggards.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also opened with mild gains, up to 0.6 per cent higher.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Media, FMCG gained the most while bank, auto, metal were other gainers. Nifty Realty and PSU bank declined 0.01 percent and 0.15 percent, respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Thursday again by 80 paise a litre each. The fuel price has been increased by Rs 6.40 per litre in the last 10 days. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

Global Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Thursday morning trade as oil prices fell sharply. In the broader Asia-Pacific markets, mainland Chinese stocks declined in morning trade while oil futures dived more than $5 a barrel on news that the Biden administration is weighing releasing some 1 million barrels of oil per day from strategic reserves for several months in a bid to calm soaring crude prices.

US stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 snapping four-session winning streaks, on waning signs of progress for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia against a backdrop of a hawkish Federal Reserve curbing economic growth.