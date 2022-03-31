0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Opening Bell: Benchmark indices open flat with positive bias amid weak global sentiment

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

Indian equity benchmark indices opened with marginal gains on Thursday, tracking weak global sentiment. The BSE Sensex rose 100 points at 58,789, while the NSE Nifty climbed to 17,532, higher by 34 points. Asian Paints, Axis Bank, M&M, Ultractech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's, HCL Tech and Bajaj Finance were the top Sensex gainers while Infosys, Reliance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, and NTPC, meanwhile, were the top laggards.

Opening Bell: Benchmark indices open flat with positive bias amid weak global sentiment
Indian equity benchmark indices opened with marginal gains on Thursday, tracking weak global sentiment. The BSE Sensex rose 100 points to 58,789, while the NSE Nifty climbed to 17,532, higher by 34 points.
Asian Paints, Axis Bank, M&M, Ultractech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's, HCL Tech and Bajaj Finance were the top Sensex gainers while Infosys, Reliance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, and NTPC, meanwhile, were the top laggards.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also opened with mild gains, up to 0.6 per cent higher.
Among sectoral indices, Nifty Media, FMCG gained the most while bank, auto, metal were other gainers. Nifty Realty and PSU bank declined 0.01 percent and 0.15 percent, respectively.
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Thursday again by 80 paise a litre each. The fuel price has been increased by Rs 6.40 per litre in the last 10 days. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.
Global Markets
Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Thursday morning trade as oil prices fell sharply. In the broader Asia-Pacific markets, mainland Chinese stocks declined in morning trade while oil futures dived more than $5 a barrel on news that the Biden administration is weighing releasing some 1 million barrels of oil per day from strategic reserves for several months in a bid to calm soaring crude prices.
US stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 snapping four-session winning streaks, on waning signs of progress for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia against a backdrop of a hawkish Federal Reserve curbing economic growth.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Overweight on global equities, neutral on India: Standard Chartered Wealth

Next Article

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty50 tops 17,550 led by financial shares; Axis Bank up 1%

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More