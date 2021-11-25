Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open with marginal gains; Reliance Industries in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Thursday ahead of monthly expiry, following losses in the global markets. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.04 percent or 23 points higher at 58,363. The Nifty50 index opened marginally higher at 17,417 -- up 2 points or 0.01 percent. The broader market indices were trading lower.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were UPL, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Tata Consumers. Each scrip gained over 0.5-1 percent. Leading the losses were ICICI Bank, ITC, Coal India, Shree Cement, NTPC.

Among sectors, Nifty IT, realty, and healthcare indices were in the green. Whereas indices like Nifty Bank, PSU Bank, media, metal, financial services were under selling pressure.

Asian shares wobbled lower Thursday, hurt by the US dollar that continued to march higher as investors bet on interest rates rising more quickly in the United States than in other major economies such as Japan and the eurozone.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.18 percent to a six-week low. Japan's Nikkei rose nearly 1 percent. There were mild declines across the board. Australia shed 0.1 percent, Hong Kong and Chinese blue chips shed 0.3 percent.

Overnight, Wall Street ended higher and is back testing record highs as tech stocks bounced back from a selloff earlier this week. [

In other central bank news, the Bank of Korea raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points on Thursday, as widely expected, as concern about rising household debt and inflation offset uncertainty around a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Oil prices rose slightly after a turbulent few days in which the United States said it would release millions of barrels of oil from strategic reserves in coordination with China, India, South Korea, Japan and Britain to try to cool oil prices after calls to OPEC+ to pump more went unheeded. However, investors questioned the programme's effectiveness, leading to price gains.

Brent crude was last at $82.53 a barrel, up 0.33 percent. US crude was at $78.56, up 0.2 percent. Spot gold edged 0.17 percent higher to $1,791 an ounce.

(With inputs from Reuters)