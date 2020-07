The Indian equity benchmark indices opened marginally higher on Wednesday following gains in Asian peers amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex opened 93.79 points or 0.27 percent higher at 35,009.59, while the Nifty50 index opened at 10,323.80, up 21.70 points or 0.21 percent.

Broader markets traded flat with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.07 and 0.03 percent, respectively.

Buying was witnessed in Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Financial Services while Nifty Metal, Nifty Media, and Nifty Pharma traded under pressure.

UPL, BPCL, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and HDFC were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Zee Entertainment, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ONGC and L&T were the top losers.

Shares of Bharti Airtel gained over 1 percent after it announced that the Carlyle Group will invest $235 million for approximately 25 percent stake in Nxtra Data Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary.

ONGC shares fell more than 2 percent after the company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 3,098.26 crore in Q4FY20 impacted by an impairment on the slump in oil and gas prices. The company had reported a profit of Rs 4,239.50 crore in Q4FY19 and Rs 4,226.45 crore in Q3FY20. Revenue from operations during the quarter declined 19.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 21,456.2 crore, while the quarter-on-quarter fall was 9.5 percent.

Globally, Asian shares edged higher as a private survey showed China’s factory activity for June was better than expected. Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rose 0.45 percent.