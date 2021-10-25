Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open on a flat note; RIL, Tech M, ICICI Bank shares in focus

Indian benchmark indices opened mixed on Monday with minor gains on BSE amid mixed global cues and the ongoing earnings season. Despite both firms reporting solid September quarter profits, index heavyweights Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank failed to keep benchmark indexes in the positive.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.10 percent or 62.18 points higher at 60,883.80. While the Nifty50 index opened lower at 18,108.40 — down 6.50 points or 0.04 percent. The broader market indices were also down today.

FMCG, IT, Metal, Pharma, and Realty sectors were trading in the negative territory. Asian Paints, Divis Labs, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, HCL Tech were the top laggards on the Nifty50.

The Nifty Bank index was trading over one percent higher. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices declined up to 0.65 per cent.

Asian shares started largely lower on Monday ahead of a week packed with major quarterly earnings announcements. The dollar hovered near October lows after three weeks of risk-friendly sentiment hurt safe-haven currencies.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.2 percent lower.

Gold prices held steady on Monday after cutting gains in the prior session on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comment that inflation could ease next year and the central bank was on track to start tapering its stimulus.