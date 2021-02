The Indian equity benchmark indices opened marginally higher on Friday led by gains in IT and banking stocks amid mixed global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.16 percent, or 83.25 points higher at 51,614.77, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,186.20, up 12.90 points, or 0.09 percent.

Broader markets gained with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices trading higher.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty IT, Nifty Media and Nifty Financial Services saw the most gains, while Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Metal declined in the early morning session.

Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel and Bharti Infratel were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Mahindra & Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the only ones to trade in the red.

The share price of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gained after the company and its senior officials, including MD Dilip Shanghvi settled a case with Sebi pertaining to the alleged violation of listing obligation and disclosure requirements norms. According to separate settlement orders, Sun Pharmaceutical paid over Rs 56.11 lakh towards settlement charges and Shanghvi paid Rs 62.35 lakh.

ITC stock price fell over 2 percent after the company’s Q3FY21 consolidated net profit fell 11.4 percent to Rs 3,587.09 crore from Rs 4,050.4 crore, while revenue rose 6.1 percent to Rs 14,124.48 crore from Rs 13,307.54 crore, YoY. Cigarette business revenue grew 2.5 percent YoY to Rs 6,091.17 crore. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Meanwhile, Asian shares hovered just below a record high on Friday as mixed US economic data caused some investors to show restraint after a global stock market rally pushed many bourses to dizzying heights, a Reuters report said.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.03 percent, trading just shy of an all-time high reached in the previous session. Australian stocks lost 0.31 percent. Shares in Tokyo fell 0.32 percent, pulling back from 30-year highs.

Futures for the S&P 500 were off 0.12 percent.