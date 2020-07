The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Tuesday following mixed trade in Asian peers as concerns over the record number of new coronavirus cases worldwide weighed on the sentiment.

The Sensex opened 0.48 percent or 176.41 points lower at 36,517.28, while the Nifty50 index declined 51.85 points or 0.48 percent to open at 10,750.85.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were down 0.74 percent and 0.58 percent, respectively.

Barring Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma, all other sectoral indices traded in the red with Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto falling the most.

HDFC, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Vedanta and Bajaj Finance were the top index losers while Wipro, HCL Technologies, Infosys, TCS and Asian Paints were the top gainers.

Wipro shares gained over 1 percent ahead of its Q1FY21 earnings to be released later today. The IT major is expected to see a weak quarter with dollar revenue falling 6.5 percent to $1,940 million while EBIT margins contracting to 15.9 percent, QoQ.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets slipped on Tuesday, oil sagged and a safety bid supported the dollar as simmering Sino-US tensions and fresh coronavirus restrictions in California kept a lid on investor optimism as earnings season gets underway.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.2 percent.