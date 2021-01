The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Tuesday dragged by selling in banking and IT stocks amid weak global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.08 percent, or 41.06 points, lower at 49,228.26, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,473.80, down 10.95 points, or 0.08 percent. Broader markets also traded in the red.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank fell the most followed by Nifty IT, Nifty Realty and Nifty Financial Services while buying was witnessed in Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Metals and Nifty Media.

IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints and PowerGrid Corporation were the top Nifty50 losers, while GAIL India, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Eicher Motors were the top index gainers.

Shares of PSU banks declined after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) warned that the Indian banking system’s bad loans may rise to a two-decade high on the back of COVID-19 induced stress.

GAIL India was the top Nifty gainer, rallying more than 4 percent after it said the company’s board will consider the proposal of buyback of shares on January 15.

Meanwhile, in Asia, stocks were mostly lower on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street declines as political turmoil in Washington and rising coronavirus cases worldwide weighed on sentiment ahead of the start of the quarterly earnings season.