  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open lower on weak global cues; all sectors in the red; RIL gains

Updated : December 21, 2020 09:32 AM IST

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100, were down 0.48 percent and 0.68 percent, respectively.
All the sectoral indices were trading in the red with Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal and Nifty Financial Services falling over 1 percent each.
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open lower on weak global cues; all sectors in the red; RIL gains

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Saudi Arabia closes borders amid concerns over new strain; India COVID-19 tally over 1.05 crore

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Saudi Arabia closes borders amid concerns over new strain; India COVID-19 tally over 1.05 crore

These 8 Sensex companies' valuation zoom Rs 1.25 lakh crore; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

These 8 Sensex companies' valuation zoom Rs 1.25 lakh crore; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

IDBI Bank raises Rs 1,435 crore from 44 investors

IDBI Bank raises Rs 1,435 crore from 44 investors

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement