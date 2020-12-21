Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open lower on weak global cues; all sectors in the red; RIL gains Updated : December 21, 2020 09:32 AM IST Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100, were down 0.48 percent and 0.68 percent, respectively. All the sectoral indices were trading in the red with Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal and Nifty Financial Services falling over 1 percent each. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.