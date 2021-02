Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Thursday dragged by selling in auto and energy stocks amid mixed global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.28 percent, or 143.55 points, lower at 51,165.84, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,073.25, down 33.25 points, or 0.22 percent.

Broader markets outperformed with Nifty Smallcap100 gaining 0.84 percent.

Among sectoral indices, selling was witnessed in Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Energy, while Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Realty traded in the green.

On the Nifty50 index, Eicher Motors, Titan Company, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp and ONGC were the top losers, Adani Ports, GAIL India, Hindalco Industries, Cipla and Britannia Industries were the top gainers.

Shares of Titan Company declined after the company’s Q3FY21 standalone profit fell 10.9 percent to Rs 419 crore from Rs 470 crore, while revenue rose 17.4 percent to Rs 7,287 crore from Rs 6,206.2 crore, YoY.

Magma Fincorp rallied 10 percent after it announced that Rising Sun Holdings Pvt Ltd (RSHPL) will acquire 60 percent stake (45.80 crores shares) of Magma Fincorp for Rs 3,206 crore at Rs 70 per share.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rested at record highs on Thursday as investors digested recent meaty gains, though the promise of endless free money to sustain buying was reaffirmed by benign US inflation data and a very dovish outlook from the Federal Reserve, a Reuters report said.

Adding to the torpor was a lack of liquidity as markets in China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan were all on holiday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1%, having climbed for four sessions straight to be up over 10% so far this year.