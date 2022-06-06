Opening Bell: Nifty slides below 16,600 led by losses in IT stocks; Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS fall

Indian equity benchmark indices opening Monday's session with minor cuts tracking weakness in global markets. At 9:20 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 146.45 points down or 0.26 percent lower at 55,622.78, and the broader Nifty shed 28 points or 0.17 percent at 16,556.30.

M&M, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Reliance, NTPC, and Ultratech Cement were the top gainers on the Sensex.

IT stocks led losses on the Sensex with Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS and HCL Tech losing 1-2 per cent. BPCL, Britannia , Coal India, Hindalco, Tata Steel, HUL and Asian Paints were the other laggards across the two benchmarks.

The broader markets also opened in red. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up to 0.2 per cent lower.

Amid sectoral indices, Nifty IT, Media, Metals, PSBs and Realty indices were down over 1 percent.