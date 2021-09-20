Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open lower following weak global cues

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened almost a percent lower on Monday following weak global cues. The shares remained on edge in the market as global markets slipped ahead of US Federal Reserve's meeting.
At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.65 percent or 381 points lower at 58,634. Nifty50 index opened lower at 17,443 -- down 141 points or 0.80 percent. The broader market indices opened over a percent lower each.
Stocks leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Hindustan Unilever, ITC, ONGC, HCL Tech, and TCS. Each scrip gained over 0.5-2 percent. Leading the losses were Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, and Tata Motors.
Among sectors, barring Nifty FMCG, all other sectoral indices are trading in the red with metals, PSU banks, financial services and auto indices dragging the most.
Globally, Asian shares skid to 11-month lows amid concerns about health of China's economy and Beijing's crackdown on tech firms. Stocks in Hong Kong skidding more than 3 percent to their lowest in almost 11 months.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid another over 1 percent lower. Australian stocks are down 1.5 percent. Japan's Nikkei was shut, but futures were 400 points below the Friday cash close.
Nasdaq futures eased half a percent and S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%, with Wall Street ending last week on a soft note after disappointing US consumer confidence data.
Over in commodities, both oil benchmarks fell half a percent. While Brent was trading at $74.80 a barrel, US crude was down to $71.40.
