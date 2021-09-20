Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open lower following weak global cues

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened almost a percent lower on Monday following weak global cues. The shares remained on edge in the market as global markets slipped ahead of US Federal Reserve's meeting.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.65 percent or 381 points lower at 58,634. Nifty50 index opened lower at 17,443 -- down 141 points or 0.80 percent. The broader market indices opened over a percent lower each.

Stocks leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Hindustan Unilever, ITC, ONGC, HCL Tech, and TCS. Each scrip gained over 0.5-2 percent. Leading the losses were Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, and Tata Motors.

Among sectors, b arring Nifty FMCG, all other sectoral indices are trading in the red with metals, PSU banks, financial services and auto indices dragging the most.

Globally, Asian shares skid to 11-month lows amid concerns about health of China's economy and Beijing's crackdown on tech firms. Stocks in Hong Kong skidding more than 3 percent to their lowest in almost 11 months.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid another over 1 percent lower. Australian stocks are down 1.5 percent. Japan's Nikkei was shut, but futures were 400 points below the Friday cash close.

Nasdaq futures eased half a percent and S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%, with Wall Street ending last week on a soft note after disappointing US consumer confidence data.

Over in commodities, both oil benchmarks fell half a percent. While Brent was trading at $74.80 a barrel, US crude was down to $71.40.

(With inputs from Reuters)