The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Friday following a weak trend in Asian peers. The Sensex opened 74.38 points or 0.20 percent lower at 37,951.07, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,186.65, down 13.50 points or 0.12 percent.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices trading 0.02 percent and 0.33 percent higher respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Private, Nifty Metal, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Auto indices traded lower while buying was seen in Nifty Realty, Nifty Pharma, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Media.

HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank led the decline among Nifty50 constituents while UPL, BPCL, IOC, ZEEL and Coal India were the top gainers.

The share price of HPCL rose over 1 percent after the company reported a net profit of Rs 2,813.8 crore in Q1FY21 as against Rs 26.8 crore.

Vodafone Idea stock price fell over 1 percent after the company’s net loss widened in Q1FY21 to Rs 25,460 crore from Rs 11,643.5 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue fell 9.3 percent to Rs 10,659.3 crore from Rs 11,754.2 crore, QoQ. ARPU fell to Rs 114 versus Rs 121, QoQ.