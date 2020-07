The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Friday following weakness in global markets as record-breaking new coronavirus cases and deaths in several US states made investors cautious.

The Sensex opened 182.56 points or 0.50 percent lower at 36,555.13, while the Nifty50 index opened at 10,764.10, down 49.40 points.

Broader markets Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were down 0.14 percent and 0.37 percent respectively.

Barring Nifty Pharma, all other sectoral indices were trading in the red with Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Metals, Nifty Financial Services falling the most.

Adani Ports & SEZ, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Infratel and Asian Paints led the decline among Nifty50 constituents while UPL, Reliance Industries, SBI, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries and Bharti Airtel were the top index gainers.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares fell 1 percent after it reported a 12.9 percent fall in Q1FY21 net profit to Rs 7,008 crore. The revenue declined 4.1 percent to Rs 38,322 crore, QoQ. Dollar revenue was down 7.1 percent at $5,059 million while Constant Currency revenue growth slipped to -6.9 percent, QoQ. EBIT fell 9.7 percent to Rs 9,048 crore and EBIT margin contracted 148 bps to 23.61 percent, QoQ.

Shares of Punjab National Bank plunged more than 4 percent after the bank reported a fraud of Rs 3,688 crore in NPA A/c of DHFL to RBI.