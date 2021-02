Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, as auto, metals, and financial drag the indices amid mixed global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 86.67 points, or 0.17 percent lower at 51,238.02, while the Nifty fell 44.15 points, or 0.29 percent to open at 15,074.80.

However, broader market indices, Nifty Smallcap100, and Nifty Midcap100 traded 0.29 and 0.03 percent higher, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, PSU Bank, FMCG, and Media indices saw gains, while Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Metal, and Nifty Auto were under pressure.

On the Nifty50 index, GAIL India, IOC, Reliance, HDFC Life, and L&T were the top gainers, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Hero MotorCorp, Power Grid, and Tata Motors were the top losers.

Meanwhile, in Asia, stocks were mixed in Friday morning trade following overnight declines in major indices on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei declined 0.48 percent, South Korea's Kospi gained 0.20 percent, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.65 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan traded 0.06 percent higher.