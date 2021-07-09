Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open lower amid weak global cues; auto, banks drag

Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Friday following losses in global markets as the spread of the Delta virus variant dented sentiment.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.12 percent, or 60.7 points, lower at 52,508.24, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,688.25, down 39.65 points, or 0.25 percent.

Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices traded flat.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Auto, Nifty Bank, and Nifty Financial Services took the most beating, while IT, metals, pharma, and realty indices gained in the early morning session.

Eicher Motors, JSW Steel, ONGC, Tata Steel, and Divi's Laboratories were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, and Axis Bank were the top index losers.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services fell over a percent after the company reported its June quarter earnings. TCS' Q1FY22 net profit declined 2.6 percent to Rs 9,008 crore from Rs 9,246 crore, revenue rose 3.9 percent to Rs 45,411 crore from Rs 43,705 crore, QoQ.

Globally, Asian shares tumbled to a two-month low on Friday and were set for their worst weekly performance since February as confidence took a beating over the global spread of the Delta virus variant and worries it could stall a worldwide economic recovery, said a Reuters report.

Investors flocked to the safety of bonds overnight with 10-year US Treasury yields reaching levels not seen since February.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.9 percent to 667.99, a level not seen since mid-May. For the week so far, the index is down 3.2 percent, the biggest decline since early February.