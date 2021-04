The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Friday dragged by selling in IT, banks and auto stocks amid mixed global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.45 percent, or 216.86 points lower at 47,863.81, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,326.35, down 79.80 points, or 0.55 percent.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices trading half a percent higher each.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma traded in the green, while losses were seen in PSU banks, IT, auto, FMCG and financial services indices in the early morning session.

On the Nifty50, ICICI Bank, SBI, Adani Ports & SEZ, Bajaj Finance and Wipro were the top losers, while Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, SBI Life and Asian Paints gained the most.

Shares of Tata Elxsi rallied over 8 percent after the company’s Q4FY21 net profit increased 40.3 percent to Rs 115.16 crore from Rs 82.08 crore, while revenue rose 18.1 percent to Rs 518.39 crore from Rs 438.88 crore, YoY.

Meanwhile, a key gauge of Asian shares rose on Friday, supported by gains in China and a decision by the European Central Bank to maintain stimulus, while investors largely shrugged off the impact of a possible U.S. capital gains tax hike.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shook off early small losses to rise 0.3 percent. Chinese blue-chip shares rose 0.93 percent, supported by consumer staples, health care and financial firms. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.93 percent and Seoul's Kospi added 0.1 percent.

Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 0.7 percent.