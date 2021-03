Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday dragged by sharp selling in IT, financials and auto stocks amid mixed cues from global peers. At 9:15 am, the Sensex started 0.17 percent, or 87.46 points, lower at 50,049.12, while the Nifty50 index began at 14,811.85, down 33.25 points, or 0.22 percent.

Broader markets traded mixed, with Nifty Smallcap100 edging higher. Among sectors, the Nifty IT saw the most losses followed by Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Realty and Nifty Financial Services. Gains were witnessed in pharma and PSU bank indices in the early morning session.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and HDFC were the Nifty50 top losers, while GAIL India, Divi's Laboratories, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors and UPL were the top index gainers.

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers rallied over 7 percent after the company won two highway projects in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh, taking the total project wins in the current fiscal to Rs 5,004 crore.

Globally, Asian stocks were on track for their first monthly loss since last October though markets were up on Wednesday and the US dollar stood tall as investors focused on growing signs of a sure-footed global economic recovery, a Reuters report said.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan climbed for a fourth consecutive day to a one-week high of 682.36 points.