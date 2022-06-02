Opening Bell: Nifty50 slides below 16,500 as ITC and HDFC twins put pressure on market

Indian equity benchmark indices opened with minor cuts on Thursday amid subdued global sentiments.

The 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensex is down 171.04 points or 0.31 percent at 55,210.13, and the Nifty shed 58.90 points or 0.36 percent at 16,463.90.

Hindustan Unilever, ITC, HDFC twins, Nestle and NTPC were the top laggards, down up to 1.3 percent, among the Sensex-30 shares.

Reliance, TCS, Tata Steel, meanwhile were the top gainers on Sensex. Cipla, Infosys, HCL Tech were the additional gainers on the Nifty.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices opened flat.

Amid sectoral indices, Nifty Financials, FMCG, Banks and Auto indices were trading in the red while IT and PSB indices held strong gains.

Delta Corp rose around 2 percent after the company's subsidiary Delta Pleasure Cruise commenced management of operations of a casino, taking the total number of casinos to five in Goa.

Religare Enterprises soared over 5 percent after the company said it has resolved many legacy issues left over by its erstwhile promoters, including settlement with SEBI and becoming debt free.

Global Markets

Wall Street's three major indexes closed lower on Wednesday as investors bet that the latest economic data would do nothing to push the Federal Reserve off track from its aggressive interest rate hiking cycle aimed at taming run-away inflation.

Shares in Asia-Pacific declined in Thursday trade, with Australia’s April trade surplus coming in higher than expected. The Nikkei 225 in Japan shed 0.21 percent while the Topix index fell 0.58 percent. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.97 percent.

Oil prices fell by around $3 a barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday as investors cashed in on a recent rally with a key producers meeting later in the day set to pave the way for expected output increases.