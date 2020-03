Market

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in the green; metal, PSU bank indexes surge over 1%

Updated : March 05, 2020 09:51 AM IST

The Sensex opened 200 points, or 0.53 percent, higher at 38,612.62, while the Nifty50 surged 67 points, or 0.60 percent, to open at 11,318.

The NiftySmallcap100 index surged the most, up 0.35 percent, while the Nifty Midcap100 index advanced 0.11 percent.