The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday following gains in global markets on upbeat investor risk appetite.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.53 percent, or 270.42 points higher at 50,922.32, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,291.75, up 94.05 points, or 0.62 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices added more than half a percent each.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green led by Nifty Metal, Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma.

JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan Company, Hindalco Industries and Nestle India were the Nifty50 top gainers while HDFC Bank and Coal India were the only ones to trade in the red.

On the global front, Asian shares climbed in morning trade on Tuesday, tracking a Wall Street rally overnight, while the dollar held near a fourth-month low as investors tempered fears about inflation-driven rate hikes, said a Reuters report.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1 percent at a two-week high after US stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Australian shares were up 0.69 percent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.6 percent.