The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened higher on Monday led by gains in banking and auto stocks ahead of the Union Budget 2021-2022 to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam in the Parliament today.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.72 percent, or 332.18 points higher at 46,617.95, while the Nifty50 index opened at 13,758.60, up 124.00 points, or 0.91 percent.

Broader markets supported the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.27 percent and 0.41 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Union Budget 2021 is expected to provide more cushion to the economy after a series of announcements on stimulus packages last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Fin Services and Nifty Realty saw the most gains, trading over 1 percent higher. Selling was witnessed in pharma and IT indices.

IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, IOC, Titan Company and Hero MotoCorp were the Nifty50 top gainers, while UPL, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tech Mahindra and Asian Paints were the top index losers.

Meanwhile, in Asia, shares tried to rally on Monday as Wall Street continued to struggle with doubts about vaccine rollouts and economic recovery, while silver surged as newly empowered retail investors turned speculative eyes to precious metals, a Reuters report said.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan recouped early losses to rise 0.7 percent, bouncing after four straight sessions of losses.

Japan's Nikkei added 0.8 percent, after shedding almost 2 percent on Friday, while Chinese blue chips gained 0.5 percent as the country's central bank injected more cash into money markets.

