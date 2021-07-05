Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher on broad-based buying; financials, auto stocks lead

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Monday led by across-the-board gains with financials and auto stocks leading the rally.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.38 percent, or 198.22 points higher at 52,682.89 while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,793.40, up 71.20 points, or 0.45 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices traded half a percent higher each.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green with the Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal and Nifty Financial Services seeing the most gains in the early morning session.

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finserv, IOC and ONGC were the Nifty50 top gainers while TCS and Tech Mahindra were the only ones to trade in the red.

The share price of CSB Bank fell over 1 percent after the bank's total provisional deposits in Q1FY22 fell by 2.54 percent QoQ to Rs 18,652.80 crore, while gross advances decreased by 3.52 percent QoQ to Rs 14,146 crore.

Globally, shares in Asia-Pacific traded mixed as Brent crude futures hovered close to $76 ahead of another meeting between OPEC and its allies. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.31 percent higher.