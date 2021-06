The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday led by gains in metals, pharma and IT stocks amid mixed global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.39 percent, or 202.26 points higher at 52,143.90, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,692.10, up 56.75 points, or 0.36 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100, traded a percent higher reach.

Barring Nifty FMCG, all the sectoral indices traded in the green with the Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty IT gaining the most.

On the Nifty50, PowerGrid Corporation, Tata Consumer Products, Wipro, JSW Steel and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers while ONGC, ICICI Bank, Britannia Industries, Nestle India and Axis Bank were the top losers.

Globally, Asian shares edged higher but held their recent trading range on Thursday as investors focussed on US inflation data and the risk of an upside surprise that could prompt the Federal Reserve to start tapering its massive stimulus, said a Reuters report.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were marginally higher at 700.6 points, but stayed in the 698-712 points range it has traded in since late May.