Opening bell: HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, Hindalco help Nifty top 16,100

Indian equity benchmark indices began Thursday’s session on a positive note following a rally in US markets overnight. However, the markets may exhibit volatility today on account of the monthly F&O expiry.

At 09:16 am, the Sensex was up 315.56 points or 0.59 percent at 54,064.82, and the Nifty was up 91.10 points or 0.57 percent at 16,116.90. About 1,160 shares have advanced, 499 shares declined, and 77 shares are unchanged.

HDFC twins, Hindalco, Coal India, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Nestle India, Axis Bank were the major gainers on the Nifty.

HUL, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T, BPCL, ONGC and Apollo Hospitals, meanwhile, were the top laggards on the two benchmarks.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also in the positive territory, rising up to 0.4 percent.

Amid the sectoral indices, Nifty banks, financials, and IT indices were leading gains, up 1 percent each. Pharma and media stocks were also firmly higher. FMCG and energy packs were however, trading lower.

Stock specific moves are likely to continue as the corporate earnings season enters its last leg. Hindalco, Motherson Sumi, Muthoot Finance, Zee Entertainment, Astra Zeneca, Berger Paints, Jet Airways, Kirloskar Industries, NMDC, and Quess Corp will be in focus ahead of their March quarterly results.

In the primary market, Aether Industries IPO closes for subscription today. The issue has so far been subscribed 49 percent at the end of Day 2 of the offer period on Wednesday.

Global Markets

Major markets in Asia were seen holding steady gains of 0.5-1 per cent on Thursday morning. Shanghai in particular was up a per cent.

Meanwhile, Brent Crude prices edged 0.4 per cent higher to $114.03 a barrel and WTI Crude futures were up 0.5 per cent at $110.33 a barrel on Wednesday.

Overnight, the US markets ended higher as Fed minutes signaled flexibility on rate hikes. Dow Jones gained 0.7 percent, the S&P 500 jumped a percent and Nasdaq rallied 1.5 percent.