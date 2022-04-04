Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open over 1% higher amid mixed global cues; oil prices continue to retreat

Indian equity benchmark indices started Monday on a positive note, despite mixed global cues, driven by banking majors HDFC and HDFC Bank as the two announced a merger deal.

At 09:16 am, the Sensex was up 647.37 points, or 1.09 percent higher at 59,924.06, and the Nifty was up 231.60 points or 1.31 percent higher at 17,902.05.

HDFC and HDFC Bank rose 8 percent and 7 percent, respectively, the leading gains in the Sensex-30 pack, followed by Bajaj Finance, Titan, Tech M, Asian Paints and HCL Tech.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were in the positive territory, up to 1 percent higher.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Bank is up 1.75 percent while Financial Services was up 2.73 percent. Except for Nifty IT - down 0.19 percent - all other indices were trading in the green.

HDFC and HDFC Bank on Monday announced a transformational merger wherein HDFC will own 41 percent in HDFC Bank. HDFC said the proposed transaction shall enable HDFC Bank to build its housing loan portfolio and enhance its existing customer base.

Global Markets

On Friday, US markets closed higher despite March’s lower than expected employment report. The Dow Jones added 0.4 percent, S&P 500 gained 0.34 percent, and Nasdaq added 0.3 percent.

Oil prices continued to retreat in early trade as investors tracked a worsening Covid-19 outbreak in China that is denting crude demand. Brent crude was down around a per cent to $103.38 a barrel. WTI crude fell to $98.7 a barrel.

In Asia, indices struggled for direction as markets in mainland China remain closed on Monday and Tuesday for holidays.