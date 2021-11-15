Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher following positive global cues; Kotak Bank, Hero MotorCorp in focus

Domestic benchmark indices opened on a positive note on Monday with Nifty trading above 18,000 amid positive global cues.

At 09:15 am, the Sensex was up 230.41 points or 0.38 percent at 60,917.10, and the Nifty was up 73.20 points or 0.40 percent at 18,176.

Bank Nifty was trading above 39,000 while broader markets mirrored the up-move charted by the headline indices. India VIX opened with losses. Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, ONGC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti, and ITC were among major gainers on Nifty while Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra and Nestle India were the top drags.

While Tarsons Products’ initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription today, Go Fashion will begin on Wednesday. So far this month, the primary market has seen eight public issues, including that of Paytm, Nykaa, and Policybazaar.

Asian shares rose on Monday as US stock futures gained, though investors were cautious ahead of a batch of Chinese economic data due later in the day. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4 percent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.5 percent, but China's Shanghai Composite down 0.1 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.1 percent, and Singapore's Straits Times flat.

Crude oil benchmarks skidded on Monday, under pressure from expectations of higher supplies and weakening demand. Brent crude futures were up 0.5 percent at $81.6 per barrel and WTI futures up 0.7 percent at $79.12 a barrel.