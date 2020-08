The Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday, led by gains in auto, IT, FMCG and metal stocks amid strength in Asian peers.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.09 percent, or 33.92 points, higher at 38,084.70, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,259.80, up 12.70 points, or 0.11 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were up 0.42 percent and 0.34 percent respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Realty and Nifty Financial Services traded higher while Nifty Pharma traded under pressure in the early morning session.

Grasim Industries, Tata Motors, Wipro, NTPC and Eicher Motors were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Tata Steel, ZEEL, PowerGrid Corporation, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank led the decline.

The share price of Bandhan Bank gained over 2 percent after the RBI lifted regulatory restrictions on the remuneration of the bank's managing director and CEO. With this, all the regulatory restrictions imposed by the central bank are now withdrawn.