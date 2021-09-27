Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid strong global cues; IT stocks in the red

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened near record highs on Monday following positive cues from global markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.4 percent or 255 points higher at 60,304. Nifty50 index opened higher at 17,932 -- up 79 points or 0.4 percent. The broader market indices were trading almost half a percent higher.

Stocks leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Tata Motors, ONGC, M&M, Eicher Motors, and Coal India. Each scrip gained over 1.5-2.5 percent. Leading the losses were Divi's Labs, HCL Tech, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Asian Paints.

Among sectors, IT, metals, pharma, FMCG, and healthcare indices were under selling pressure, and banks, auto, financial services, media, oil and gas indices were in the green.

Globally, Asian shares surged higher as risk sentiment turned for the better, though a surge in oil prices to three-year highs could inflame inflation fears and aggravate the recent hawkish turn by some major central banks.

Brent added another 98 cents on Monday to $79.07 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 97 cents to $74.95.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed over half a percent following three consecutive weeks of losses. Japan's Nikkei also gained almost half a percent on hopes for further fiscal stimulus once a new prime minister is chosen.

Nasdaq futures were also seen rising almost half a percent. Wall Street closed flat Friday.

Over in commodities, crude oil rallied a percent higher, with US oil trading at $74.91 and Brent crude at $79.06. And spot gold rose half a percent to $1,759.

(With inputs from Reuters)