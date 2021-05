The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Friday led by across-the-board gains amid positive global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.54 percent, or 269.12 points higher at 49,833.98, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,987.80, up 81.75 points, or 0.55 percent.

Broader markets rallied, with the Nifty Midcap100 index trading at an all-time high level.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green led by banks, financial services, metals, IT and pharma sectors.

BPCL, IOC, SBI, JSW Steel and IndusInd Bank were the Nifty50 top gainers while Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Coal India, Britannia Industries and ONGC were the top index losers.

The share price of HPCL rallied over 6 percent after the company’s Q4FY21 standalone profit rose 28.6 percent to Rs 3,018 crore from Rs 2,345.6 crore, while revenue increased 10 percent to Rs 85,203.55 crore from Rs 77,412.68 crore, QoQ.

The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises gained over 1 percent after the company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 275.8 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 766.7 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue rose to Rs 1,965.8 crore from Rs 1,951.1 crore, YoY.

On the global front, Asian stocks rose on Friday, setting the region up for a weekly gain, as investors tempered fears about hot inflation and the prospects of an early tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve, said a Reuters report.

Japan's Nikkei jumped 1 percent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.6 percent. Taiwan's tech-heavy stock index climbed 1.8 percent, leading gains in the region, while Chinese blue chips added 0.3 percent.