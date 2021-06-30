Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid positive global cues; PSU banks, metals lead

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday led by broad-based gains across sectors amid positive global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.19 percent, or 101.43 points higher at 52,651.09, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,776.90, up 28.45 points, or 0.18 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100, traded higher.

Buying was seen across all sectoral indices with the Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal, Nifty Auto and Nifty IT gaining the most.

Cipla, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki, Hindalco Industries and Coal India led the gains among Nifty50 constituents, while Hero MotoCorp, Shree Cement, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank were the top index losers.

Shares of Reliance Industries gained after the company signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to join a new worldscale chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production facility at TA’ZIZ in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi.

Globally, Asian shares rose and a gauge of global equities hovered near record highs on Wednesday after rising consumer confidence in economic recovery boosted the Nasdaq index to its highest-ever closing level, said a Reuters report.

MSCI’s global share index was set for a fifth straight month of gains on Wednesday. Its index tracking Asian shares outside Japan was set for a small monthly loss, but still on course for a fifth straight quarterly rise, its longest such streak since 2006-2007. The Asian index was last up 0.33 percent on the day.