Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid positive global cues; metals, banks lead

The Sensex opened 0.34 percent, or 178.16 points higher at 52,877.16, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,839.35, up 48.90 points, or 0.31 percent.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,105.00
|-48.50
|HUL
|2,463.80
|-26.35
|IndusInd Bank
|991.10
|-9.55
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,727.00
|-10.90
|UPL
|809.55
|-3.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,105.00
|-48.50
|-2.25
|HUL
|2,463.80
|-26.35
|-1.06
|IndusInd Bank
|991.10
|-9.55
|-0.95
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,727.00
|-10.90
|-0.63
|UPL
|809.55
|-3.90
|-0.48
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.1600
|0.0000
|0.00
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5590
|0.0620
|0.07
|Pound-Rupee
|103.3190
|0.0460
|0.04
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6690
|0.0002
|0.03