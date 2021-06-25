Home

    Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid positive global cues; metals, banks lead

    Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid positive global cues; metals, banks lead

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    The Sensex opened 0.34 percent, or 178.16 points higher at 52,877.16, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,839.35, up 48.90 points, or 0.31 percent.

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,105.00 -48.50
    HUL2,463.80 -26.35
    IndusInd Bank991.10 -9.55
    Kotak Mahindra1,727.00 -10.90
    UPL809.55 -3.90
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,105.00 -48.50 -2.25
    HUL2,463.80 -26.35 -1.06
    IndusInd Bank991.10 -9.55 -0.95
    Kotak Mahindra1,727.00 -10.90 -0.63
    UPL809.55 -3.90 -0.48
    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.16000.00000.00
    Euro-Rupee88.55900.06200.07
    Pound-Rupee103.31900.04600.04
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66900.00020.03
