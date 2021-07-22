Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid positive global cues; financials gain

    Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid positive global cues; financials gain

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Sensex opened 0.57 percent, or 296.05 points higher at 52,494.56, and the Nifty50 index opened at 15,736.60, up 104.50 points, or 0.67 percent.

    Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid positive global cues; financials gain
    The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday amid positive cues from US and Asian peers as investors seemed to set aside virus jitters for now.
    At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.57 percent, or 296.05 points higher at 52,494.56, and the Nifty50 index opened at 15,736.60, up 104.50 points, or 0.67 percent. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices gained over half a percent each.
    All the sectoral indices were trading in the green, led by financials, media, and metal stocks.
    Bajaj Finance, Wipro, ONGC, Bajaj Finserv, and Hindalco were the gainers in the opening session. Asian Paints, Power Grid, Cipla, TCS, and Bajaj Auto led the losses.
    Bajaj Finance gained as much as 4 percent while Asian Paints was nearly 1 percent down.
    Globally, Asian stocks rallied Thursday, bonds nursed losses and oil held onto sharp gains, looking ahead to the European Central Bank for reassurance that policy support will continue for some time.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan followed Wall Street higher and rose 1 percent with broad gains from Sydney to Seoul and Hong Kong. Japanese markets are closed until Monday.
    In commodity markets, oil hung on to most of Wednesday's sharp price rise, its biggest one-day gain in three months. Brent crude futures were last 0.4 percent softer at $71.94 a barrel, but had gained more than 4 percent on Wednesday.
    With inputs from Reuters
    Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Positive on Info Edge; expect TCS, Infosys to benefit from increased digitisation: O'Neil Global

    Next Article

    Media and entertainment fund: An alternative investment opportunity

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finance6,164.95 223.10 3.75
    JSW Steel703.25 21.25 3.12
    Hindalco394.40 11.40 2.98
    Tata Steel1,266.50 33.15 2.69
    Titan Company1,709.00 37.60 2.25
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finance6,165.00 227.10 3.82
    Tata Steel1,267.40 34.70 2.81
    Titan Company1,709.10 38.70 2.32
    Infosys1,578.75 29.05 1.87
    ICICI Bank653.50 11.50 1.79
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hero Motocorp2,813.00 -26.00 -0.92
    Asian Paints3,138.00 -21.05 -0.67
    Adani Ports669.25 -3.35 -0.50
    Eicher Motors2,545.70 -9.15 -0.36
    Cipla952.00 -3.15 -0.33
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Asian Paints3,140.30 -18.90 -0.60
    HCL Tech975.05 -2.25 -0.23
    Power Grid Corp231.20 -0.10 -0.04

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.4575-0.1575-0.21
    Euro-Rupee87.86400.03000.03
    Pound-Rupee102.16400.04400.04
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6760-0.0004-0.07
    View More