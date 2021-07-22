Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid positive global cues; financials gain

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday amid positive cues from US and Asian peers as investors seemed to set aside virus jitters for now.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.57 percent, or 296.05 points higher at 52,494.56, and the Nifty50 index opened at 15,736.60, up 104.50 points, or 0.67 percent. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices gained over half a percent each.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green, led by financials, media, and metal stocks.

Bajaj Finance, Wipro, ONGC, Bajaj Finserv, and Hindalco were the gainers in the opening session. Asian Paints, Power Grid, Cipla, TCS, and Bajaj Auto led the losses.

Bajaj Finance gained as much as 4 percent while Asian Paints was nearly 1 percent down.

Globally, Asian stocks rallied Thursday, bonds nursed losses and oil held onto sharp gains, looking ahead to the European Central Bank for reassurance that policy support will continue for some time.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan followed Wall Street higher and rose 1 percent with broad gains from Sydney to Seoul and Hong Kong. Japanese markets are closed until Monday.

In commodity markets, oil hung on to most of Wednesday's sharp price rise, its biggest one-day gain in three months. Brent crude futures were last 0.4 percent softer at $71.94 a barrel, but had gained more than 4 percent on Wednesday.

With inputs from Reuters