Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid positive global cues, fall in crude oil price

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday with Nifty around 17,300, aided by a 9 percent fall in Brent Crude prices overnight. HDFC, Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints, Maruti, SBI, Bharti Airtel and PowerGrid were the top gainers among the Sensex-30 pack. Dr Reddy's, Tata Steel, ITC, meanwhile were the only losers.

Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday with Nifty around 17,300, aided by a 9 percent fall in Brent Crude prices overnight.
At 09:16 am, the Sensex was up 209.38 points or 0.36 percent at 57,802.87, and the Nifty was up 63 points or 0.37 percent at 17,285. About 1,378 shares have advanced, 517 shares declined, and 87 shares are unchanged.
HDFC, Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints, Maruti, SBI, Bharti Airtel and PowerGrid were the top gainers among the Sensex-30 pack. Dr Reddy's, Tata Steel, ITC, meanwhile were the only losers.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also opened in the positive territory, up to 0.55 percent higher.
Amid sectoral indices, Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto were up 1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively while Nifty Bank, IT, Consumer Durables gained as well. Nifty Metals, on the flip side, was the sole loser.
Global Markets
US stock markets closed higher as bond yields and oil prices fell after shooting higher earlier this month. Even amid coronavirus fears and concerns over lockdowns, Asian stocks were trading higher on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7 percent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.8 percent and Shanghai’s index was up 0.1 percent.
US crude futures fell today, extending losses from the previous day as Ukraine and Russia headed for peace talks and on fears of a drop in fuel demand in China after Shanghai shut down to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases.
First Published:  IST
