Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid mixed global cues; Tech Mahindra in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened slightly higher on Monday following choppy trading in the Asian markets even as US and European futures bounced back. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.14 percent or 81 points higher at 57,778. Nifty50 index opened marginally higher at 17,209 -- up 12 points or 0.07 percent. The broader market indices were trading higher. Omicron remained a concern as India's five states have reported over 21 cases of the new variant.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were Tech Mahindra, Hindalco, SBI Life, L&T, and HDFC. Each scrip gained nearly 1 percent. Leading the losses were Maruti, IOC, Eicher Motors, ONGC, M&M. Among sectors, IT, media, financials, healthcare, and oil and gas indices were under pressure.

Asian share markets lagged as the US and European futures bounced Monday, while bonds surrendered some of their recent gains and oil rallied as Saudi Arabia lifted crude prices.

November's mixed US jobs report did little to shake market expectations of a more aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve, leaving a week to wait for a consumer price report that could make the case for an early tapering.

Early trade was cautious as MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched down nearly half a percent. Japan's Nikkei also eased over half a percent, even as the government considered raising economic growth forecast to account for a record $490 billion stimulus package.

Shares of embattled property developer China Evergrande Group slid over 1o percent after saying there was no guarantee it would have enough funds to meet debt repayments.

Wall Street was looking to rally after Friday's late slide. S&P 500 futures added nearly half a percent and Nasdaq futures were up marginally. EUROSTOXX 50 futures firmed 1.0 percent.

In commodities, gold found some support from the decline in longer-term bond yields but has been trading sideways for several months in a $1,720/1,870 range. Early Monday, it was steady at $1,785 an ounce.

Oil prices bounced after top exporter Saudi Arabia raised prices for its crude sold to Asia and the United States, and as indirect US-Iran talks on reviving a nuclear deal appeared to hit an impasse.

(With inputs from Reuters)